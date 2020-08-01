GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.