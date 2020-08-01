GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000.

XSLV opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

