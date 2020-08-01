GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

CFO stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

