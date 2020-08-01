GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.