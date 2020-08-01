GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

