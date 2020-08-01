GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $136,315,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $488.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

