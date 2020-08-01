GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,802 shares of company stock valued at $48,470,825. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.