GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.