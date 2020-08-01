GWM Advisors LLC Buys 836 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day moving average is $235.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

