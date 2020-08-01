GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,873 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 788,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 50,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,106.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AMAT stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

