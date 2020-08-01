GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,605 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.