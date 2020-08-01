GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,541 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,506,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,580,000 after buying an additional 920,412 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,468,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 871,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,157,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

MDU opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

