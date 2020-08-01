GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 37.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $109,327.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,483.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

