GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,583,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

