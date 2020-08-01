GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 7,913 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

