Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $87,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,319.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GO stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

