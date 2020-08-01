Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €48.00 ($53.93) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.33 ($79.03).

ETR GLJ opened at €64.00 ($71.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. Grenke has a one year low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a one year high of €104.40 ($117.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

