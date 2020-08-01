Gregory L. Gaeddert Acquires 1,000 Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert bought 1,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $14,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,949.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.87. Equity BancShares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 93.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

