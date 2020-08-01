Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of GHL opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 63,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,514.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 27,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,201.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,246,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 366.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 863,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

