Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

GPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

