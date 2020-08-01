Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

