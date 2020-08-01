Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

GSBC stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $531.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carlson purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,228.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

