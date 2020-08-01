Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of GTN opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Gray Television will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 580.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gray Television by 45.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

