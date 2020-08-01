Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPMT. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

