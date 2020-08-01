Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,314.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.