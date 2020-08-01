Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

EADSF stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

