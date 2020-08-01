Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.54 ($114.09).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €88.55 ($99.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.93. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

