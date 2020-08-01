Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.77.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 65,348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

