Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €10.90 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.25) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCG. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.46) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.25 ($11.52).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

