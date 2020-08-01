Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDEN. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3,944.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 140,779 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 37.2% in the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

