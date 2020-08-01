Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to $8.00

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNTNF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of KNTNF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33. Golden Arrow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

