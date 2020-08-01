Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.