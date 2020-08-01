Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.39. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

