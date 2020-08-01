Global Payments (GPN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $178.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

