GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4914 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GlaxoSmithKline has a dividend payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

