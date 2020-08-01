Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.31.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.06 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0790159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

