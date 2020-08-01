GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

