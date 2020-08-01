Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.10. Gfinity shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,443,281 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.82.

About Gfinity (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

