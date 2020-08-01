Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $3.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Geron by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $84,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

