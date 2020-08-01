Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.15. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 109,016 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNW. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,936,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,543,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,504 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,511 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $6,640,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,481,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

