Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Up 5.8% After Earnings Beat

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price was up 5.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $156.53 and last traded at $147.84, approximately 1,766,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 918,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.

The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,935. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after buying an additional 98,603 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

