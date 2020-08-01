GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €30.00 ($33.71) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €27.50 ($30.90) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.89 ($30.22).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €30.63 ($34.42) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €31.74 ($35.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.43.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.