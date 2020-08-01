GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €18.50 ($20.79) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.89 ($30.22).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €30.63 ($34.42) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €31.74 ($35.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

