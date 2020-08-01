FY2021 EPS Estimates for Scor Se Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Scor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Scor had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.24.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

