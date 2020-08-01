FY2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut by DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $920.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.