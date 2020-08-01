FY2021 EPS Estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.
NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
