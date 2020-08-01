FY2021 EPS Estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get NITTO DENKO COR/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.