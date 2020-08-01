FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 332,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 65,803 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 111,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

