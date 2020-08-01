FY2021 EPS Estimates for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Charlotte’s Web in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.75 million.

