FY2021 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

NYSE HCA opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $81,520,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $50,765,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

