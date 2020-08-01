FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ardmore Shipping Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 258,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

